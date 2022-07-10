WLOX Careers
Police searching for two wanted in connection to D’Iberville armed robbery

Two men are wanted after a Saturday night armed robbery in D'Iberville. Police are searching for the two shown in this video surveillance.(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a Saturday armed robbery in D’Iberville.

Police responded to Keith’s Superstore on Central Avenue and spoke with the clerk, who told officers he was robbed by two men at gunpoint.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects were dropped off just north of the store and approached on foot. Police said the suspects entered the store around 10:38 p.m. and pointed firearms at the clerk, The two men then made their way behind the counter and removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register.

After getting the cash, police said the two suspects left the store traveling north, where they are believed to have been picked up by a dark-colored sedan-type vehicle.

One suspect was described as a man wearing a black face covering, a black hoodie with a white stripe on the sleeves, a red hat, blue medical-style gloves, black pants and black shoes. This suspect was carrying a silver revolver-style pistol.

The second suspect was described as a man wearing a black face covering, black hoodie with white writing on the chest, blue medical-style gloves, black pants and white shoes. This suspect was carrying a black semi-automatic style pistol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

