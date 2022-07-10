WLOX Careers
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Twin Span coming into New Orleans

An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.

The overturned rig appeared to be a tanker truck, whose trailer detached from its cab during the crash and slid at least 20 feet down the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

The truck’s cab went off the bridge, plunging into the lake below. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said its Marine Unit deputies were deployed to rescue the truck’s driver from the water. The agency said the driver was successfully recovered and was receiving medical care for “what appears to be minor injuries.”

State Police from Troop L are on the scene and said all lanes will remain closed for “an undetermined amount of time” until the wreckage is cleared.

The State Police said westbound I-10 traffic was being diverted at Louisiana Hwy. 433. Motorist also are urged to use US 90 and US 11 as alternate routes. Westbound travelers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, the agency said.

This developing story will be updated as more information is received.

