Ohr-O’Keefe Museum celebrates George Ohr’s 165th birthday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art celebrated the 165th Birthday of American Ceramic master George Ohr in Biloxi. The celebration included live music and art vendors displaying their pieces.

Wood carver Adam Plitt started his craft a year ago. He said after learning how to carve wood on a YouTube video, the hobby quickly became a passion.

“I went out to the wood pile and grabbed a piece of wood and started carving and I never looked back. It’s pretty much a hobby now,” Plitt said.

Plitt was one of the many artists on site. Painter, Milton Williams was also there giving people a glimpse of him in action.

The museum also had a pottery section where kids were able to show off their skills. 10-year-old Iris Pittmen told WLOX, she wants to be a potter when she’s older just like her mom.

“My mother is a potter here, so I just came here to help her,” Pittmen said.

Visitors had the chance to create their own flame-finishing pots with a technique called saggar firing.

“We take our pots, and we wrap them up in any of these things that are materials, metals, and coloring. Then we into our drum out back and they lit on fire,” potter Kimberely Wilson said.

