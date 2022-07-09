WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10E to Franklin Creek Rd. EX 75

The Exit 75 ramp to Franklin Creek Rd. from I-10 eastbound is temporarily closed while...
The Exit 75 ramp to Franklin Creek Rd. from I-10 eastbound is temporarily closed while emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Exit 75 ramp to Franklin Creek Rd. from I-10 eastbound is temporarily closed while emergency crews respond to a vehicle fire.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route if possible. Delays are expected to last through 8:30 p.m.

