TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - All eastbound lanes of I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B are blocked due to a vehicle fire.
Delays are expected to last through 10:20 p.m. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.
To stay updated, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to get the latest traffic information from MDOT.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.