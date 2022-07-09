WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

“Phishing” scammers targeting Keesler Credit Union Members

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Credit Union customers are the newest victims of phishing texts. Here’s what to do if you receive a scamming text.

The Credit Union is seeing an uptake in members receiving fraud messages. Director of Information Security Stefanie Moran said the scammers do not have members’ accounts. Instead, they are targeting people by area code.

“It’s important that members understand that none of their information has been compromised because of this. They are targeting the geographic region,” Moran said. “They are targeting 228 numbers in specific because they know that there’s going to be a high number of member concentration in this area.”

The messages look legit, but as soon as the link is clicked scammers access customers’ accounts. Michael Reader said he’s noticed more phishing frauds lately. Over the past months, he’s received texting and email scams.

“I almost went to the root until the guy told me download this app, and I said there’s no way I need to do that. If you don’t recognize it, don’t respond to it,” Reader said.

Moran recommends people check the senders email address and phone number. According to Moran, Keesler Federal will not reach out to customers via email, unsolicited phone calls, and emails.

Although the Credit Union can’t control people from messaging customers, they are taking action on the matter.

“We are working with vendors of ours to take these sites down and in often times the sites have already been taken down before we actually report them. Additionally, we have been communicated with the FCC regarding some of the things that have come through,” Moran said.

The credit union is asking people who receive a suspicious text to screenshot it and forward it to abuse@kfcu.org.

If you are a member who believes they’ve been scammed, call 1-888-533-7537 or visit your nearest breach.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Latest News

Gulf Coast Sharks hosting tryouts Saturday
Gulf Coast Sharks hosting tryouts Saturday
All eastbound lanes of I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B are blocked due to a vehicle fire.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10 at I-110 S EX 46B
WLOX submitted a public records request to learn the scope of the problem and why so many...
Moss Point police actively work to recruit more officers amid a severe staffing crisis
The hole didn’t develop overnight. Ballow said he started contacting city hall and the public...
Pascagoula resident demands answers for lack of repair of growing manhole