Pascagoula resident demands answers for lack of repair of growing manhole

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula resident Marty Ballow Sr. is asking the city for help to fill a huge hole behind his house that he said grows each time it rains.

The homeowner said the gas, water and sewage lines are exposed, which causes major concern for him.

“They don’t seem to mind that the gas line exposed, sewage lines exposed, waterlines exposed. If something serious happens the people in the community will have to move or leave. There’s one, two, three properties right there they don’t seem concerned about,” said Ballow.

He said the hole started on the city easement and grew. Now, he said it’s putting neighbors at risk.

“Mosquitoes carry like four or five different diseases. Which sewage carries like seven different diseases,” said Ballow.

The hole didn’t develop overnight. Ballow said he started contacting city hall and the public works department 18 months ago.

After WLOX called city officials Thursday, Ballow said crews came to start filling the hole Friday morning.

“I think the call WLOX made this morning or last night to the city manager made a big difference,” said Ballow.

Pascagoula City manager, Michael Silverman, said the sewer line is cracked, but not compromised, and is on the list for repairs.

However, Silverman said Ballow first told the Public Works Department about his concerns last Friday.

“No ma’am, I can show you on my phone where I’ve been calling them for over a year, 18 months I can show you. I’ve also called the emergency number; I’ve gone down there to their office. They know me well when I walk in there, they know who I am and my issue,” said Ballow.

Ballow said he’s happy for the progress now.

“We’re in hurricane season. If we get a hard rain of any kind, it’s going to blow off that manhole cover off the pipe. When it does, it’s going to fall on that gas line, we’ll be in trouble.”

WLOX wasn’t able to get a timetable from the city on repairs or when the hole will be filled.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.