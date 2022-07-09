One dead after Vancleave wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in Vancleave on Old Biloxi Road.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old Hattiesburg man died after his car went off the road, hitting a culvert and then a tree.

Deputies found the victim deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family is notified.

Investigation is still underway.

