One dead after Vancleave wreck

(MGN Photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in Vancleave on Old Biloxi Road.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old Hattiesburg man died after his car went off the road, hitting a culvert and then a tree.

Deputies found the victim deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not being released until family is notified.

Investigation is still underway.

