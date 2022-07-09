WLOX Careers
Officials working vehicle fire in Ocean Springs

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a vehicle fire in Ocean Springs Saturday morning.

Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital on Highway 90 to extinguish a pick up truck on fire.

Eastbound traffic in the area is being diverted.

