Officials working vehicle fire in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to a vehicle fire in Ocean Springs Saturday morning.

Details are limited at this time, first responders are working near the Ocean Springs Hospital on Highway 90 to extinguish a pick up truck on fire.

Eastbound traffic in the area is being diverted.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.