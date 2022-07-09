WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Sharks hosting tryouts Saturday

Gulf Coast Sharks
Gulf Coast Sharks(Andres Fuentes)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast Sharks is a veteran, minority-owned non-profit athletic and academic program, and they’re holding football tryouts Saturday for kids ages seven through 13.

The organization’s main goal is to connect military veterans, who volunteer as coaches and mentors, and kids from disadvantaged households both on and off the field, by competing at a high level, and teaching life skills in the community, in the classroom, and beyond.

“We’re more than just a football program. We do mentoring and tutoring,” director Joel Fields said. “We’re trying to grow this program to encompass the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. The purpose of this program is to not only mentor our kids, but help them go to college.”

Tryouts are at the Jackson County Soccer Complex at 4420 Audobon Lane in Gautier. For more information, head to their website here.

