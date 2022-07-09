Blazing hot today. Few storms possible.

Get ready for a hot one today! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but the heat index could get as high as 108-112. A Heat Advisory will be in effect. Stay hydrated and take some breaks in the A/C if you’re going to be out in the heat. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have a little relief from the heat.

While the evening looks pretty quiet, showers and storms may move in from the north overnight tonight. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Showers and storms may linger near the sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s.

More showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon. Highs will be around 90. We’ll keep a high chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and we’ll won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s.

No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

