WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Blazing hot today. Few storms possible.

Very hot and humid today. Storms possible through Sunday morning.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a hot one today! We’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but the heat index could get as high as 108-112. A Heat Advisory will be in effect. Stay hydrated and take some breaks in the A/C if you’re going to be out in the heat. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have a little relief from the heat.

While the evening looks pretty quiet, showers and storms may move in from the north overnight tonight. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The severe weather risk is low, but not zero. Showers and storms may linger near the sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s.

More showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon. Highs will be around 90. We’ll keep a high chance for showers and storms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and we’ll won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s.

No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects.
PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery
hot car
16-day-old infant left inside hot vehicle in Slidell Walmart parking lot, police say

Latest News

Very hot and humid today. Storms possible through Sunday morning.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat Advisory
Dangerous heat
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Dangerous heat
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast