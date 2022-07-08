WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access

March organizers are calling it a “Summer of Rage” following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We won’t go back. Not now, not ever.” That’s the message of this year’s Women’s March in our nation’s capital following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Thousands are anticipated to march Saturday in Washington in support of abortion access and women’s reproductive rights.

Rachel O’Leary Carmona is the Women’s March Executive Director. Organizers are calling this “A Summer of Rage.

“Tomorrow’s action was always about making asks and demands of the Biden administration,” said Carmona.

“This decision effects everyone,” said President Joe Biden at a press conference Friday.

The march will come one day after Biden signed an executive order to safeguard abortion access and other reproductive healthcare.

“I’m signing this important executive order,” he said. “I’m asking the Justice Department much like they did in the civil rights era to do something to do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their rights.”

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade.

Democrats say they’re exploring legislation that would protect women’s health data, the right to travel freely, as well as re-introduce the Women’s Health Protection Act which would re-enforce abortion access.

The legislation failed in the Senate in May following its earlier passage in the House of Representatives.

After Biden’s signing of the executive order, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will vote for a second time to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act as well as legislation to protect women who travel for abortion care.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Central Intelligence Agency to commemorate the...
Biden marks CIA’s 75 years as ‘bedrock’ of national security
FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council...
Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal
FILE - Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021.
Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts, who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin