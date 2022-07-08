WLOX Careers
In Their Shoes: Water safety tips and tricks with lifelong lifeguard

Today on In Their Shoes, Stewart Smith, lifelong lifeguard, gives us tips for water safety and tells us what its like playing such an important role.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - In today’s “In Their Shoes,” we learn some water safety tips from a man who has made lifeguarding a lifelong passion.

Jaimee Dorris takes us along to meet Stewart Smith, a lifeguard at Flint Creek Water Park in Wiggins, who has been there since the park first opened in 1981.

Smith says that being a lifeguard can be fun, but it’s a job that shouldn’t be taken lightly. When asked his reason for loving the job so much, here’s what he said:

“Knowing that I’m responsible for everyone that comes through that door... I want them to go right back out that door the way they came in,” Smith said.

Smith shows us how he trains new lifeguards, the dos and don’ts of rescuing someone from the water, and more.

If you’d like to join in on the fun and visit Flint Creek Water Park, check out their Facebook page for daily times and other information.

