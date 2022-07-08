WLOX Careers
Salvation Army opens new Center of Hope in Gulfport

The Center of Hope in Gulfport will offer expanded services as well as transitional housing...
The Center of Hope in Gulfport will offer expanded services as well as transitional housing through the First Step Housing Program.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday was a big day for The Salvation Army and its effort to help the homeless. Officials had a dedication ceremony for its newly renovated Center of Hope and a ribbon cutting for its First Step Housing program.

The ceremony brought about 100 volunteers and community leaders who have worked years to make this happen. Salvation Army officials say they hope the additional services and amenities will help break the chain of poverty in the community - even more than it already has.

“The Salvation Army saved my life,” said Salvation Army Area Commander Jerry Friday. “I don’t brag about this and I don’t tell it very much, but I spent my 16th birthday in jail. And if it weren’t for the influence of the Salvation Army had in my life, I don’t know where I’d be today.”

The event celebrated the newly renovated headquarters. The building now has new shower and laundry space; new dining space; and social services office space.

“I prayed about it and prayed for a hope because I have faith in God,” said Salvation Army soldier and volunteer Alma Shorder. “And I prayed for a transition to improve.”

The ceremony was also a thank you to those who have given their hearts and souls to the Salvation Army, including long-time volunteer Ted Hearn. But he’d rather turn the attention to those who are in need.

“This is a facility that can really better serve the people that we try to take care of,” he said. “This is going to be a much greater place to be able to do that.”

Officials also cut the ribbon for the First Step Housing Program, which features eight apartments to qualified families prepared to become sustainable home owners.

“I want to know that someday down the road, there’s a little kid who comes up to me and says, ‘Hey! My parents were homeless. We’ve been living in our car, and the Salvation Army took us in, and the Salvation Army gave me hope. They taught me music lessons, they helped me get my education, they taught me skills, they showed me that I didn’t have to live from paycheck to paycheck or out of my car like my parents did.”

The transitional housing unit is ready for occupation and is currently taking applications, but officials are still working on staffing before it opens. Now that the front building is complete, the services, which had been relocated during the renovation, will return. The food pantry and other assistance programs will open on Monday. And the shower and laundry service will begin July 18.

