Police: One dead after shooting on Southern Drive in Gautier

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday night, police responded to a shooting on Southern Drive in Gautier.

At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern Drive where a male victim was found shot in front of a residence when officers arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he would succumb to his injuries.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

