PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a Pass Christian shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

On Saturday, July 2, around 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance in regards to someone being shot in the 300 block of Oak Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from injuries due to a gunshot wound. American Medical Response arrived on scene and took the victim to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

The victim said three unknown people entered his home and assaulted him. Police said the suspects were possibly traveling in a gray Honda passenger car.

Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects. (Pass Christian Police Department)

The suspects were traveling in a grey car.

The Pass Christian Police Department is working with other local, state and federal authorities to complete the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pass Christian police at 228-452-3301 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

