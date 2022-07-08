WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

La. abortion ban allowed to proceed after judge lifts restraining order

Protesters wave signs and demonstrate in support of abortion access in front of a New Orleans...
Protesters wave signs and demonstrate in support of abortion access in front of a New Orleans courthouse Friday July 8, 2022. Inside the courthouse a judge was hearing arguments on the state's trigger law designed to outlaw almost all abortions. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)(Rebecca Santana | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Days after the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana state District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

State District Judge Ethel Julien lifted that order following a hearing on the lawsuit Friday during which she said the lawsuit should have been filed in the capital, Baton Rouge.

About 60 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Friday waving signs that read, “Abortion is healthcare” and “Do you want women to die?” The demonstrators, who want to keep the state’s three abortion clinics open, criticized Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has been a staunch defender of efforts to outlaw abortion across the state.

Police barricades were placed outside the courthouse preemptively.

More: Courthouse prepares for protests ahead of a hearing on Louisiana’s abortion laws

Police barricades were placed outside New Orleans Civil District Court a day ahead of a hearing...
Police barricades were placed outside New Orleans Civil District Court a day ahead of a hearing on the state's anti-abortion "trigger" laws.(WVUE)

Louisiana has three different trigger laws, all of which would ban abortion entirely.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the lawsuit, says it’s impossible to tell whether the trigger laws are in effect and if so, which one.

Pro-life groups and the state’s attorney general argue there are no discrepancies and that the law is clear.

Less than 30 minutes before the hearing began, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion, condemning the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ultimately ended the constitutional right to abortion.

The actions Biden outlined are intended to mitigate some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect. About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Latest News

She tells us more about the accelerated nursing program.
A new accelerated nursing program at USM is helping combat the national nurse shortage
The Mad Potter of Biloxi is turning 165 years old, and there's a big bash planned.
The Mad Potter of Biloxi is turning 165 years old
She tells us more about their ongoing battle for abortion rights in the state.
Mississippi's only abortion clinic is asking the State Supreme Court to suspend the trigger law
Dangerous heat
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
He joins us now.
Salvation Army holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Center of Hope