WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s
Cora Watson, 19, said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends drove off...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim

Latest News

Casino employees celebrate 15th anniversary
Hidden messages tell story of Hard Rock’s resilience 15 years after opening
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Police: One dead after shooting on Southern Drive in Gautier
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
‘New normal’ for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting
Border Patrol agents in Texas report they recently discovered migrants smuggled inside...
Border Patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside toolboxes