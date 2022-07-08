Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are now under arrest in connection with a Gulfport shooting death and armed robbery.

Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. Gulfport Police also arrested a 15-year-old from Moss Point, and charged him with one count of armed robbery.

(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C Avenue and 32nd Street. When they got there, they found Anthony Lavern Oatis, Jr., 30, inside the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they’ve since learned the three men got into a fight that escalated when Hunt and the teen pulled out guns. Hunt is accused of firing his weapon, killing Oatis.

Both men were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Hunt is being held on a $1.5 million bond. The teen is being held on a $250,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898

