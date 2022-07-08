WLOX Careers
Gulfport’s Tyse Love named to USA’s World Age Group Completion team

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At just 12-years-old, gymnast Tyse Love of Gulfport was selected to represent the United States in the World Age Group Games in Bulgaria this fall.

Last year, Love took home gold at nationals in St. Louis, and said he had his sights on the games this year. Twelve months later, mission accomplished, as he’ll compete in the 13-14 age group - again - at just 12 years old.

“I was sleeping when she [my mom] called me at 10 in the morning,” he said. “She called me and I said ‘oh, what do you need?’ And she told me I made it to the national team. I was wide awake at that point, I was so shocked and surprised I actually made it. I’m excited to represent our country.”

