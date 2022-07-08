Friday’s Forecast

Hot and humid again today with high temperatures in the 90°-96° range and a heat index possibly 105°-110° range. Of course, like the last few days, there will be another chance for at least a few hit-or-miss showers to develop at times today, mainly from around midday into the afternoon. Hot and humid again tomorrow with a few strong t-storms possible tomorrow at times. Wetter and less hot Sunday with heavy rain possible at times.

