Coast parents feeling inflation squeeze during back-to-school shopping

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In just weeks, students will trade the summer games for the classroom.

14 days away from the start of the new year for Gulfport School District students, Latara Thompson is feeling the squeeze of inflation while purchasing school supplies for five of her kids, not to mention her college freshman.

“Jobs are here, but the pay isn’t,” Thompson said. “With the price of gas going up, school supplies going up, food, shoes, clothes, it’s difficult.”

Commerce analytics provider Inmar Intelligence’s 2022 Back-to-School Survey found that 75% of shoppers have noticed higher prices on essential items, and 66% of shoppers will be looking for discounts before they make purchases.

“For school supplies, I have to put aside at least $400, and that was last year,” said John Burks. “This year it will probably be an extra $100. That $400 is just the supplies. That’s not counting the clothes, haircuts, and having them look good for school. That’s an extra $600.”

Experts expect the continued impact of inflation to drive some towards value-buying, positioning value-oriented retailers like Big Lots.

Saving a little bit more and missing out on a little bit,” Burks added. “Less gas, maybe not a pack of cigarettes this week. I’m missing out so they can have more.”

The rising gas prices is incentivizing shoppers to accomplish more with each visit. Despite value-buying increasing, high fuel prices could ultimately benefit indoor malls and one-stop shops like Target and Walmart.

The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place in Mississippi from 12:01 A.M. Friday, July 29 through Midnight Saturday, July 30th this year. The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than 100 dollars.

