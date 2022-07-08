WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Coast parents feeling inflation squeeze during back-to-school shopping

School Supplies
School Supplies(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In just weeks, students will trade the summer games for the classroom.

14 days away from the start of the new year for Gulfport School District students, Latara Thompson is feeling the squeeze of inflation while purchasing school supplies for five of her kids, not to mention her college freshman.

“Jobs are here, but the pay isn’t,” Thompson said. “With the price of gas going up, school supplies going up, food, shoes, clothes, it’s difficult.”

Commerce analytics provider Inmar Intelligence’s 2022 Back-to-School Survey found that 75% of shoppers have noticed higher prices on essential items, and 66% of shoppers will be looking for discounts before they make purchases.

“For school supplies, I have to put aside at least $400, and that was last year,” said John Burks. “This year it will probably be an extra $100. That $400 is just the supplies. That’s not counting the clothes, haircuts, and having them look good for school. That’s an extra $600.”

Experts expect the continued impact of inflation to drive some towards value-buying, positioning value-oriented retailers like Big Lots.

Saving a little bit more and missing out on a little bit,” Burks added. “Less gas, maybe not a pack of cigarettes this week. I’m missing out so they can have more.”

The rising gas prices is incentivizing shoppers to accomplish more with each visit. Despite value-buying increasing, high fuel prices could ultimately benefit indoor malls and one-stop shops like Target and Walmart.

The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place in Mississippi from 12:01 A.M. Friday, July 29 through Midnight Saturday, July 30th this year. The Sales Tax Holiday applies to each eligible item selling for less than 100 dollars.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Latest News

LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
The Center of Hope in Gulfport will offer expanded services as well as transitional housing...
Salvation Army opens new Center of Hope in Gulfport
Pass Christian PD is asking for assistance in identifying the two suspects.
PHOTOS: Pass Christian home invasion suspects caught on camera
No, it's not an alien autopsy at Area 51. Campers with the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf...
Camp Aqua exposes local kids to Coast environmental treasures