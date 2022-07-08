California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - California is socializing insulin production.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will start manufacturing its own insulin.
California will allocate $100 million to the project. Half of that money will be used to develop low-cost insulin products. The other half is to be used to build a manufacturing facility in the state.
“Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin,” Newsom said. “Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands.”
It’s unclear when the state-funded insulin will be available to consumers.
