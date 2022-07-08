WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident at C...
Jackson man, Moss Point teen arrested for Gulfport murder, armed robbery

Latest News

LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘I need to slow my butt down’ - La. State Police head apologizes; admits to being pulled over for speeding before
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims