WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

16-day-old infant left inside hot vehicle in Slidell Walmart parking lot, police say

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police officers saved the life of a 16-day-old infant who was left inside a hot car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday (July 7) morning.

According to Slidell Police, around 10 a.m., officers received a call about a woman who was visibly impaired with her infant child in the parking lot of a Walmart store on Northshore Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the woman, who was later identified as 37-year-old Ashley Kennedy of Minden. Witnesses told officers that she left in a grey Honda Odyssey minivan.

About an hour later, a Walmart employee alerted Slidell Police that Kennedy was back shopping inside the Walmart without her child.

When officers returned, they found Kennedy highly intoxicated inside the store and her 16-day-old infant inside of the Honda minivan covered in a blanket.

Officers forced their way into the vehicle and discovered the vehicle to be extremely hot with the air conditioner blowing hot air. The lethargic infant was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

CRIMETRACKER

New Orleans could have the nation’s highest murder rate per capita, according to data analyst

‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from state trooper as he realizes he has just pulled over head of state police for speeding

Slidell police seek help identifying ‘serial armed robber’ of city gas stations

Police say Kennedy was also involved in a hit-and-run earlier that day. She was arrested and booked into Slidell City Jail with cruelty to juveniles, third offense DWI with child endangerment, hit-and-run, and improper child restraint. Kennedy will later be transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

“If it was not for the alert Walmart employee and the quick actions of our officers, this incident would have resulted in the death of this young two-week-old. As terrible of a situation this was, it could have been a lot worse. So many things could have gone differently today, and we thank God for such a positive outcome,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services was contacted, and the child has been placed in their custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident...
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Cora Watson, 19, said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends drove off...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX

Latest News

At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern...
Victim identified in Gautier shooting
Planners say there will be cooking competitions between locals, coastal mayors, and music from...
Gumbo Fest hits the coast this November
The tropics are staying quiet for now thanks in part to dry dusty air covering the Atlantic....
Wesley's Friday 6AM Tropics Update
Slightly higher rain chance today but just like the last few days not everybody will see rain....
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Slightly hotter, slightly more humid, and slightly higher rain chances for today. Click and...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast