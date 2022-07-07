WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

State’s only abortion clinic files petition to re-open next week

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed a petition in the Mississippi Supreme Court asking it to take steps to allow JWHO’s Clinic to re-open next week.

They also asked the Court to suspend enforcement of Mississippi’s trigger ban and six-week ban regarding abortion.

There are only two exceptions in that law: protection of the life of the mother, and rape when there’s a formal charge.

The clinic closed Wednesday ahead of the trigger law going into effect.

Earlier this week, a chancery judge denied the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s request to block the state’s trigger law.

Judge Debbra Halford denied the request, in part, saying that the Mississippi Supreme Court, not the chancery court, decides matters of constitutionality.

“While the clinic has been forced to stop scheduling patients and providing abortions, we are asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to block that ban and the related Six-Week Ban and let the clinic reopen as soon as possible,” said Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice and one of the clinic’s attorneys. “We are doing all we can to allow the clinic to keep serving patients.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
Cora Watson, 19, said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends drove off...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX

Latest News

Delicious, juicy pork chops may be in reach with a few tips.
In the Kitchen with Port City Cafe
Joining us now in the studio is CASA of Hancock County Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin and...
Happening July 9th: 9th annual CASA Poker Run
Joining us now are CannaOne Executive Show Directors Jessica Lane and Elizabeth Kearney to tell...
Mississippi Cannabis Expo coming to the Coast Coliseum
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management