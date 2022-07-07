Programs available to help with rising utility costs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Summer in South Mississippi is a time of year when power bills sky rocket to keep homes cooled off.

If you are struggling to pay your electric bill, there are a couple of assistance programs you should know about.

First, the Mississippi Department of Human Services is pushing its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known at LIHEAP.

“Its purpose is to make sure those who -- especially in this heat -- have access to the services that will keep their power on, keep their air conditioner cooling their houses and their apartments this summer,” said MDHS Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones.

There are two action agencies here in South Mississippi that can help you take advantage of this program.

You can also visit MDHS.ms.gov.

From there, find out if you qualify.

If you do, then submit a pre-application and check out what you will need to bring to your appointment at the action agency.

MDHS also offers a Low-Income Water Assistance Program.

“If you qualify for LIHEAP, we can also help you with your water bill,” Jones said.

Another place you can find assistance is through Mississippi Power.

It offers multiple programs that customers in a difficult financial situation can apply for.

One is called Project Share.

“Project Share is a program that helps Mississippi Power customers who are elderly, disabled, handicapped or have a difficult time paying their electric bill,” said Mississippi Power Customer Service Supervisor Caressa Hudson.

You will need to give Mississippi Power a call and speak to a representative to find out if you qualify.

