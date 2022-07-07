WLOX Careers
Police: Three juveniles with gun arrested

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:45pm, officers responded to reports of juveniles with a gun attempting to break into hoses on General Ike Avenue. Upon arrival, three juveniles on bicycles were located fitting the description made by the caller.

The suspects were detained, and a backpack carried by one of the suspects was searched. A rifle-caliber pistol, stolen items, and a felony amount of marijuana were recovered.

All three suspects were then arrested and taken to the Jackson County Youth Court pending a detention hearing.

This story is currently developing.

