WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

New Orleans council to vote on decriminalizing abortion

New Orleans City Council members will vote Thursday on decriminalizing abortion in the city by...
New Orleans City Council members will vote Thursday on decriminalizing abortion in the city by refusing to enforce the state’s new “trigger” law.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members will vote Thursday on decriminalizing abortion in the city by refusing to enforce the state’s new “trigger” law.

Abortions are currently accessible in Louisiana after a temporary restraining order (TRO) was filed, stopping the law from entirely going into effect.

The resolution is backed by all seven members of the city council and would protect people who seek or perform abortions from arrest or prosecution.

The resolution calls the state’s abortion ban a direct attack on a person’s ability to make their own choices and represents a “stark regression of reproductive rights.”

Council president Helena Moreno called the law draconian and said the council “will take strong action to protect pregnant people and medical professionals in our community.”

It will also direct the city to ban the use of local tax dollars, including police officers or the district attorney, from enforcing new state laws criminalizing abortion.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, enforcement of the state’s trigger law is on hold. For now, abortions are still accessible until court matters are resolved.

More: Louisiana high court leaves abortion bans on hold

Louisiana’s attorney general, Jeff Landry, has been unable to enforce the trigger law after a lawsuit was filed by a Shreveport abortion clinic, claiming the wording of the law is too vague when it comes to medical exemptions.

A New Orleans Civil District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the bans from taking effect.

The Louisiana Supreme Court declined Wednesday to get involved, ruling the matter should be decided in lower courts.

“Because the issue was vagueness in the trigger law, that no matter what the courts do the legislature can come back and correct whatever they need to correct,” Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says. “I think that ultimately, the abortion clinics are going to be closed here in Louisiana.”

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

“On Friday, the judge can continue the temporary restraining order another 15 days or she can more likely rule one way or the other,” he added. “I would assume the loser is going to take her up one way or the other on appeal and it may end up back in the Louisiana Supreme Court.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
Cora Watson, 19, said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends drove off...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX

Latest News

State’s only abortion clinic files petition to re-open next week
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
(CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS, GETTY IMAGES, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES)
‘This is a federal disgrace’: Local organizations join call to have Carolyn Bryant arrested
Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the...
George Co. Schools add resource officers following Uvalde massacre
The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle