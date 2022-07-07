WLOX Careers
Mississippi Cannabis Expo ready to help form networks in a new industry

The Mississippi Cannabis Expo, which is at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center through...
The Mississippi Cannabis Expo, which is at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center through Saturday, is put on by Georgia-based company CannaOne.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Mississippi gears up for the new world of medical cannabis, the need to network is growing.

For the next two days, South Mississippians have a chance to learn from experts to see if this new industry is right for them.

While exhibitors put together their stations for the Mississippi Cannabis Expo, others are hoping to put together a business plan for the medical cannabis industry.

“Here in the state of Mississippi, the medical cannabis program is emerging,” said CannaOne founder Jessica Lane. “And, so, individuals want to know how to participate from a business standpoint.”

This early connection is especially important.

“With any emerging medical cannabis industry, there is a learning curve from the standpoint of the physicians to the actual patients and the business owners,” she said. “And it’s going to take a little bit of time. So, as far as the industry, it will emerge. It will be a slow ramp up. The key component right now is education.”

The expo, put on by the Georgia-based CannaOne, provides a network of experts in all aspects of the industry including cultivation, production and dispensing.

As a master gardener, Gulfport resident Linda Goforth is on a fact-finding mission with an open mind.

“I do not know that much about marijuana,” she said. “I do not know if it’s something I’ll be getting involved in. But right now, I’m just out there trying to find out.”

She’s primarily interested in cultivation, which goes hand-in-shovel with her natural passion.

“Every plant that a master gardener grows has some benefit, whether it is emotional or whether it feeds your family or whether it’s something that you can just enjoy doing therapeutically,” Goforth said. “Marijuana is no different.”

Ivory Smith of Poplarville is a volunteer for the convention and is interested in finding his own space in a new industry.

“I’m retired from the military and I’m just looking for new opportunities,” he said. “I love teaching, I used to be an educator. So, I’m hoping I can educate people about medical marijuana and be a consultant - anything. I’m open.”

The convention will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

To register, go to cannaone.com.

