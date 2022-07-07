WLOX Careers
Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now. (Source: CNN, Universal Pictures)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - The minions are back.

The latest movie in the “Despicable Me” franchise, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” is out now.

The would-be villain and his yellow henchmen are partly driving audiences back to theaters, but so is the latest TikTok trend, aptly titled “gentleminions.”

From the U.S. to Australia, young people are dressing up in formal wear – usually a suit and tie – and sometimes causing chaos at the theater. They upload a TikTok video of themselves cheering, leaping, and yelling at the screen in glee.

It’s unclear why this trend has taken off, but TikTok users are saying it’s just for fun. Many groups have not caused issues.

Unfortunately, some “gentleminions” are not acting so gentlemanly. Some theaters have seen light vandalism and upset children. A few theaters are even banning people from buying tickets if they’re dressed in suits.

In one TikTok video, one theater posted a sign that read, “Due to recent disturbances following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’”

However, Universal Pictures is embracing the trend, tweeting last week, “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

