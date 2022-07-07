George Co. Schools add resource officers following Uvalde massacre

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

“It’s our responsibility as a school district. It’s my responsibility as a superintendent. It’s the school board’s duty. Our job is to keep our students and staff safe,” said Wade Whitney, GCSD Superintendent. “We want everyone to know that when you send your child to a school in our district, we’re going to take care of them.”

In the past, the district had the chief and one other officer. Now, they have four officers.

“Having a good staff behind you makes the world a better place and it makes your job easier,” said Caleb Davis, GCSD Police Chief. “Did the doors at the middle school get checked? Are the gates locked? I don’t have to worry about that anymore because the district and the school board have hired some good officers and we’re making a step in the right direction for sure.”

So now, there’s the chief and a roving officer for the six elementary schools, and permanent officers at the middle school and high school.

“God forbid that it happens, but if it does, we’re prepared for it. We’re not caught with our hands in our pockets. We’re prepared and ready.”

