WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

George Co. Schools add resource officers following Uvalde massacre

Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the...
Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Doubling down on school security. It’s what the George County School District is doing in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

“It’s our responsibility as a school district. It’s my responsibility as a superintendent. It’s the school board’s duty. Our job is to keep our students and staff safe,” said Wade Whitney, GCSD Superintendent. “We want everyone to know that when you send your child to a school in our district, we’re going to take care of them.”

In the past, the district had the chief and one other officer. Now, they have four officers.

“Having a good staff behind you makes the world a better place and it makes your job easier,” said Caleb Davis, GCSD Police Chief. “Did the doors at the middle school get checked? Are the gates locked? I don’t have to worry about that anymore because the district and the school board have hired some good officers and we’re making a step in the right direction for sure.”

So now, there’s the chief and a roving officer for the six elementary schools, and permanent officers at the middle school and high school.

“God forbid that it happens, but if it does, we’re prepared for it. We’re not caught with our hands in our pockets. We’re prepared and ready.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
Cora Watson, 19, said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends drove off...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.
A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.

Latest News

The off duty Gulfport Police detective was in his city-assigned vehicle when he was pulled over...
Gulfport officer charged with DUI in city vehicle
Turning hotter than the last few days with typical July heat in store. A wetter pattern still...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
15-year-old charged with murder after 2-year-old shot in Cleveland, Miss.
New Orleans City Council members will vote Thursday on decriminalizing abortion in the city by...
New Orleans council to vote on decriminalizing abortion