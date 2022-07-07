WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to dress up like superheroes to wish him goodbye.(Provided by Family)
By Amber Stegall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The parents of a Texas child currently on life support are asking for prayers during a difficult time.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office reports it found 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt unconscious in a swimming pool on July 2.

KCBD reports the 4-year-old was taken to the Covenant Medical Center by emergency services, but his mother shared on social media that the family has “chosen to support the life his body has left and salvage as many organs to donate them.”

The family said a memorial account had been set up at Plains Capital Bank to help with funeral expenses. They are also asking for all superheroes to attend their superhero child’s final mission with a Friday gathering at Maxey Park.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr. was arrested by Gulfport Police for a fatal Sunday night shooting.
16-year-old murder suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting; victim identified
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Last day of operation for Jackson abortion clinic.
Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic closes ahead of state’s trigger law taking effect
White says the signs gives reassurance, and he’s grateful for the department’s efforts.
Waveland police trying out a new tactic in the war on drugs
A recovering teacher describes what occurred in the Uvalde school shooting.
Recovering teacher describes Uvalde school shooting
Investigators in Hawaii continue their investigation into a mother's murder with a family...
Son directs police to mother’s body after shooting her in face, court documents say