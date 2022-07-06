Wednesday’s Forecast

While a few scattered showers may be possible, today sure looks less wet than yesterday. As a result, temperatures may become slightly hotter. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with a heat index of about 100-106. Expect a similar pattern of relatively lower rain chances and hotter temperatures to continue for the rest of this week. Slightly higher rain chances are expected for this weekend into early next week.

