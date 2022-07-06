WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

A Warren Co. man was shot to death in his front yard. His wife and son have now been arrested.

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s son and wife have been arrested after he was killed in Warren County on Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, a 57-year-old man was shot to death in his own front yard shortly after 7 p.m. on Castle Road in the Camelot Subdivision.

That’s in south Warren County, just south of Vicksburg.

Pace says the victim, Jeffery Young, 57, had been shot at least once.

The subsequent investigation resulted in two arrests just after 9:30 Tuesday night. Those arrested were Jeffery Young, Jr., the 23-year-old son of Jeffery Young, and the victim’s wife, Tracie Young, 55.

Jeffery Young has been charged with 1st degree murder and Tracie Young has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Pace says the shooting resulted after a “brief argument” between the father and son, but he did not know the exact details of the fight.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr. was arrested by Gulfport Police for a fatal Sunday night shooting.
16-year-old murder suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting; victim identified
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

Latest News

A new maritime dock and railroad facility at Port Bienville Industrial Park is moving forward...
New dock, rail construction continues at Port Bienville Industrial Park
Scattered showers possible
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Ingalls Shipbuilding is holding an onsite hiring event July 9 from 9am until noon at the Haley...
Happening July 9th: Ingalls hiring event in Pascagoula
The Mississippi Department of Human Services also works with utilities to provide energy...
MDHS offers low-income energy assistance for Miss. families
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's
Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald’s