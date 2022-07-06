It was a classic summer day! We’re going to stay very warm and muggy tonight. While isolated showers are possible, most of the rain will be gone after the sunset. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s.

There will be a chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, many of us will stay rain-free. It’s going to be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 100-105.

A front will approach us by Sunday and Monday. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms by early next week. It’s still going to be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Thankfully, the tropics will remain quiet over the next five days. No new development is expected.

