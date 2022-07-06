Moss Point firefighters receive pay increase

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -The city of Moss Point approved a pay increase for the fire department, making it the highest paid on the Coast.

With noncompetitive pay and no yearly pay scale in place, the department has been struggling to retain firefighters. Fire Chief Justin McMillian has been fighting for the city to increase yearly pay.

“I can’t say enough for the proactive and aggressive strategy that the mayor and I and the board are taking making public safety a number one concern here in the city,” McMillian said.

The city has been recently focusing on managing their budget to increase pay for first responders. Two weeks ago, they increased Moss Point Police Department’s pay.

Battalion Chief Lee Vance has been working for the department for more than 20 years. He said he is happy that the city was willing to help out the new firefighters.

“I been here 25 years in Moss Point. I never seen the chance at a$2 raise. We had step plans before, but putting this back in place would probably be a game changer,” Vance said. “I think you are going to retain more people and you are going to attract more people with the starting pay higher than anywhere on the Coast.”

The department is hoping this increase helps retain firefighters while easing the current worker shortage.

“I mean it’s definitely going to be a huge weight off our shoulders when it comes to overtime issues because we’ve had guys that have worked 164 or 168 in a two-week period,” firefighter Mike Collins said.

The pay increase will be effective immediately.

