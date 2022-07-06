WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms on Wednesday

Lower rain chances through the week
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It was another rainy day, but we’re going to stay dry overnight tonight. We’ll start out in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday morning. Rain chances will be lower on Wednesday afternoon, but some hit or miss storms will still be possible. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Many of us will stay dry on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, a few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’s going to heat up with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will stay high, so the heat index will be over 100.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms by Sunday and Monday. It’s still going to be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Thankfully, the tropics remain very quiet for now.

