WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend

The highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend. (Source: GLENWOOD CAVERNS)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Sitting on Iron Mountain, the highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend.

In addition to its record-setting loop, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S. at 110 feet, according to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

It’s more than 7,000 feet above sea level, offering magnificent views while riding.

The ride has three cars that sit eight people each and can go as fast as 56 mph.

The park is planning to unveil the new coaster Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr. was arrested by Gulfport Police for a fatal Sunday night shooting.
16-year-old murder suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting; victim identified
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
LIVE: Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on Highland Park shooting
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital