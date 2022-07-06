Harrison County supervisors seeking clarity on appointments to tourism commission

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Appointments to the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Commission were once again discussed at Tuesday’s Harrison County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Last month the board voted out commission president Brooke Shoultz.

That led to a heated exchange between supervisors Connie Rockco and Rebecca Powers.

Rockco led the effort to remove her, saying Shoultz told her she was not interested in being on the commission.

Her term ended July 1. Shoultz appeared before the board at Tuesday’s meting to say she never intended to leave when her term expired.

However, that didn’t change after the meeting. She is out.

The Gulf Coast Business Council sent a letter to the board supporting Shoultz and saying the tourism commission needs stability.

“The letter we sent to the board outlines the fact that the business community has serious concerns about the unrest and turnover that continues to happen,” said Ashley Edwards, president and CEO of the Business Council. “Brooke Shoultz was reelected to be president and we support her continuing to serve in that role. Stability is very important to us considering the turnover that has occurred at the tourism group.”

Supervisor Rebecca Powers made a motion to remove commissioner Ann Stewart, but that was rejected on a 3 to 2 vote, and Stewart remains on the commission.

The board also discussed the way appointments to the commission are made.

Right now, each supervisor appoints one commissioner from their district with four at large appointments.

The board is seeking an attorney general’s opinion to clarify the law on how appointments are made.

As of now, any new appointments to the tourism commission are on hold until the board of supervisors receives the legal opinion.

