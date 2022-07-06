Happening July 9th: Ingalls hiring event in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is looking to hire 2,900 new employees at its Pascagoula shipyard. And there are jobs available for every different skill level.

Saturday, July 9, Ingalls will hold an onsite hiring event from 9am until noon at the Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy (2721 Jerry St. Pe’ Hwy, Pascagoula).

Anyone interested in attending should register ahead of time here: https://bit.ly/3NNy4LB

The company is looking to hire skilled pipe fitters, pipe welders, structural welders, and shipfitters. They’re also offering entry-level opportunities for those wanting to begin a new career in shipbuilding.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, you can always learn more about career opportunities at Ingalls Shipbuilding by visiting BuildYourCareer.com

