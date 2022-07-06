Community remembers Kerry Young days after he was murdered

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family and friends gathering Tuesday night to pay tribute to Kerry Young, Jr. with a vigil and balloon release.

“Listen, I had just seen him,” said Young’s friend Anthony Gainer. “I had just walked down here to see him when I washed my clothes. My wife came and got me. You have to watch everything close to you. The gun will not solve anything. It won’t solve anything.”

The 25-year-old was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an argument over sunglasses. He later died at a local hospital. His grandmother Loretha Hamilton said she is still shocked.

“Never, I thought I would go before him,” Hamilton said. “It just makes me feel terrible.”

The victim’s father found his son just seconds after he was shot multiple times by a teenager. He’s now urging youth to find alternative ways to settle disputes.

“I was standing outside talking to someone else and we heard the shots,” said Young, Sr. “Everybody took off running up here to see what was going on. By the time I made it up here, he was stumbling out the door and falling on the ground. Everybody was picking him up trying to get him in the car. I panicked. I froze up. I didn’t know what to do. I just helped them get him in the car and try to fly to the hospital.”

Police have arrested 16-year-old Lional Jackson Jr. on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

“It was devastating,” said family member Zanya Quin. “He had a good spirit. He liked to laugh and joke, play with other people.”

“Just great,” Hamilton added. “Yes, he was. He was a wonderful grandson. Yes, he was.”

A preliminary hearing for Jackson is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.