Commercial property for sale next to planned Buc-ee’s site

The vacant land could be used for retail, hotel, medical, office or industrial space.
The vacant land could be used for retail, hotel, medical, office or industrial space.(Beau Box Commercial Real Estate)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More developments could be on the way off the Interstate 10 exit in West Harrison County where Buc-ee’s is planning to build.

The 140 acres directly to the north of the planned Buc-ee’s site on Firetower Road is now for sale. Beau Box Commercial Real Estate in New Orleans is handling the property.

According to Box, the vacant land is already zoned commercial or industrial and could serve a wide range of uses. He said he’s already been contacted by developers interested in using the property for distribution.

“We think it’s a best suited for a mixture of fast food, hotels, medical offices and distribution warehouse,” Box said.

Along with Buc-ee’s being built, Box said a $15 million road improvement project around the interchange makes this an attractive sight.

“We understand that the county and MDOT are working together to widen the Menge/Firetower overpass into five lanes there. Buc-ee’s will construct a new road that runs east-west between LoBouy and Firetower along with a roundabout.”

According to MDOT, the road improvement project is in the final design stages. Box said he’s been told the road work would take two to three years to complete.

