Beachfront subdivision coming soon to Biloxi

The subdivision will be built in two phases.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 18 years after Hurricane Katrina left a lot vacant, the rebuilding process begins in Biloxi. A beachfront community is coming soon, with 39 new homes near the water.

“We’re excited in West Biloxi to see some construction going on, particularly on this property, which has been empty since Hurricane Katrina,” said Biloxi City Councilman Paul Tisdale.

The subdivision will be built in two phases. 22 homes will go up on the east side of the property, with some fronting Grande View Drive and others facing Beach Boulevard. The remaining 17 units will be constructed on the west side.

While most nearby residents are on board with the city’s progress, Chad Smedley isn’t.

“I’m not happy about it, now that I know about it,” Smedley said. “I thought it was for sale. Biloxi needs more restaurants. I moved here in January and my biggest disappointment is that we don’t have enough to do in the Edgewater area.”

Smedley said he wants the property to be used as commercial, but Councilman Tisdale said the majority of residents did not support that idea.

“Some of the nearby residents are excited to see residential construction,” Tisdale said. “Particularly, I think that’s what they were hoping for. There had been other projects proposed here that would have been more commercial in nature. I think the residential construction is going to be welcomed by the community.”

Elliot Homes will handle construction. Supply chain issues and weather-related delays could affect how long the project will take.

Work on the new subdivision is expected to start within the next four to six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

