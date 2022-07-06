WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

$5 movies are back at AMC Theatres on Discount Tuesdays

AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.
AMC Theatres is bringing back $5 movies on Discount Tuesdays.(Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moviegoers have a new reason to see more feature films over the next few months.

AMC Theatres is bringing back its $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets are available every Tuesday for members of the AMC Stubs loyalty program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays run through the end of October.

AMC is also offering popcorn and drink specials during its discount promotion.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr. was arrested by Gulfport Police for a fatal Sunday night shooting.
16-year-old murder suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting; victim identified
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
LIVE: Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
FILE - Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on Highland Park shooting
While overdosing on vitamin D is rare, doctors warn it can happen.
Man overdoses on vitamin D, spends 8 days in hospital