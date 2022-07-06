WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

12 new markers to go up along the Mississippi Freedom Trail

12 new markers will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the end of 2024.
12 new markers will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail by the end of 2024.(Mississippi Humanities Council)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dozen new sites have been selected to highlight historic places and people that played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement.

Wednesday, the Mississippi Humanities Council announced that the new sites have been selected to receive a marker on the Mississippi Freedom Trail.

The markers, which are being funded in part with special federal funds to support tourism development, will be in place by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Visit Mississippi to preserve and promote Mississippi’s vital civil rights history,” said MHC Executive Director Dr. Stuart Rockoff. “Our hope is these markers not only attract tourists but also strengthen our communities by helping all Mississippians appreciate our state’s vital civil rights history.”

The new markers include:

  • Victoria Gray Adams - Hattiesburg
  • Berglund School protests - McComb
  • Dorie and Joyce Ladner - Palmers Crossing
  • Henry Reaves and the Benton Co. Movement - Benton County
  • Alexander v. Holmes - Lexington
  • Grenada School Integration Crisis - Grenada
  • Lawrence Guyot - Pass Christian
  • Annie Devine - Canton
  • United League of Mississippi - Holly Springs
  • Meridian Movement - Meridian
  • Benjamin Murph and the Laurel Movement - Laurel
  • Natchez NAACP Headquarters - Natchez

The information on the markers will be researched and written by scholars and dedicated in 2023 and 2024.

Eight additional markers will be selected by the committee from an open application process. The first deadline for these Freedom Trail applications will be September 1.

To learn more about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to apply for a marker, visit www.mshumanities.org.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat
Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr. was arrested by Gulfport Police for a fatal Sunday night shooting.
16-year-old murder suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting; victim identified
Kerry Young, 25, was gunned down at William Bell Apartments Sunday night after getting into an...
Family, friends remember Gulfport shooting victim
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

19-year-old Cora Watson said she was sitting in the back seat when she and her two friends...
Water rescue survivor revisits scene with WLOX
Jasmine Lotts joins us live with more details.
Signs in Waveland signal drug busts at homes
According to the Moss Point Police Department, Corion Evans helped rescue the three girls and...
Survivor shares story after car sinks in Pascagoula River
The subdivision will be built in two phases, with 22 homes going up on the east side of the...
Beachfront subdivision coming soon to Biloxi
Beau Box Commercial Real Estate in New Orleans is handling the property.
Commercial property for sale next to planned Buc-ee’s site