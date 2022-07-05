Independent artists among Fourth of July celebrators on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than with good food and good music?

This holiday, freedom rang on the Gulf Coast as independent artists gathered on the beach to celebrate the country’s birthday.

“We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of history. We have a lot of music down here on the Gulf Coast,” John Morrison, event organizer, said. “So we’re putting on this event down here on the beach, mainly for them.”

Hustle Man Radio hosted a free concert at the beach in Gulfport.

“With all the havoc done caused in the city the last past weeks and all that, we just out here tryna have fun and, try to, you know, shine some light here on the coast,” artist Jose Rocafella said.

Around 30 independent artists from all over the country showed up.

“Solo is one of the... I ain’t even gonna say one of the hottest females in Oklahoma, she is the hottest female out of Oklahoma City,” said Randell Dukas from Authentic Entertainment. “So we done brought her down here to showcase her talents and let Mississippi know about what Oklahoma brings to the table as far as nationwide hip-hop.”

Ka John, an artist based out of Louisiana, says it’s nice to see so many people coming together during this holiday.

“Man it’s awesome,” Ka John said. “It feels amazing to see everybody, different cultures, different everything, just coming together and making a good turnout, you know?”

The rain didn’t stop people from joining the party... Not only for the music, but for the fireworks show.

“We always come down here for Fourth of July, you know what I’m saying,” attendee Dwight King said. “I have family come down here. Like I said I was born and raised down here. So we have family come down here, we enjoy together and have fun, and the children have fun, and it’s just an awesome time when we come here together.”

