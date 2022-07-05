Consultants advise county leaders to sell Singing River Health System

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The fate of Singing River Health System is still up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors received an update Tuesday morning on the hospital group’s condition from consultants studying what’s best for its future.

According to the Raymond James team’s study, Mississippi has the second-worst overall health in the United States, the highest poverty rate and a highly uninsured population.

“Another challenge that your local health system has to deal with in terms of providing quality healthcare in an economical manner,” advisor Jim Birdwell said.

SRHS is the county’s second-largest employer, and its largest facility is located in Pascagoula.

“What do you do with a 435-bed hospital when you’re not operating anywhere near capacity,” Birdwell said.

Between Medicare (51%) and Medicaid (11.6%), over 63% of the medical group’s revenue is federally funded.

“If your dependency on governmental payers is above 50%, it makes you vulnerable to decisions outside of the health system’s control,” Birdwell said.

He adds that the pandemic, the nation-wide labor shortage and inflation are all weakening the system.

Studies show SRHS’s operating performance has been declining since 2019.

“Most people who study this don’t feel like it will ever go back to the levels that we saw pre-COVID,” Birdwell said.

Board President Randy Bosarge warned that keeping the facilities running would cost taxpayers.

“We either tax them and try to keep this thing afloat or we move it along and try to get another partner in here that relieves the taxpayers’ responsibility,” he said.

Matthew Karp with Raymond James estimated SRHS is worth between $220 and $300 million.

“This is based on all of the latest assumptions from management and our review of the market,” he said.

Another financial challenge, though, is the court-ordered settlement to the health system’s failed pension fund.

“I would want to make sure that whatever happens that employees that work at the hospital don’t feel nervous or scared,” District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross said. “I would want to know that the pension plan is going to get paid out, and I’d want to make sure that we have good quality care and access to it in the county.”

Birdwell and Karp concluded with, “We feel that it would be prudent for the Board of Supervisors to pursue a process that will identify potential acquirers and the terms and conditions that they would commit to.”

Supervisors motioned to take the study under advisement.

They will reconvene on Aug. 1.

