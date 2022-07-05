Business Council asks Harrison County supervisors to reappoint tourism board president

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Business Council is making a plea to Harrison County leaders regarding the future of Coastal Mississippi.

The council sent a letter to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors ahead of their July 5 meeting, where there will be discussion concerning the Coastal Mississippi Tourism Commission.

“In the years since we first led the effort to create the regional Tourism Commission, we have watched as numerous board members on the commission and professional staff working within the commission have resigned in response to the ongoing leadership turnover and ensuing lack of stability that has existed in the agency,” part of the letter read.

The letter from the Business Council goes on to ask the Board of Supervisors to reappoint Brooke Shoultz as President of the Tourism Commission.

“Additionally, we believe Brooke understands the need for continued regional stability, as evidenced by her efforts to shore up regional cooperation by working with leaders in Hancock and Jackson Counties,” the letter read.

The tourism board has been at odds over the past year following the abrupt resignation of former CEO Milton Segarra. His resignation triggered a domino effect with Hancock County commissioner Mark Henderson and Jackson County commissioners Carla Todd and Clay Wagner all resigning in the days that followed. (It should be noted that Wagner’s resignation from the board was connected to his decision to run for public office.)

Recently, four more staff members with Coastal Mississippi resigned, which came after a heated exchange during a Board of Supervisors meeting between Connie Rockco, Rebecca Powers and Marlin Ladner. At that meeting, Rockco said Schoultz wouldn’t stay past July 1, when her term was scheduled to expire, but Powers said she had been told differently by Shoultz.

Currently, the three-county commission has nine Harrison County members and three each from Jackson and Hancock counties. Several Harrison County supervisors have told WLOX News off-camera that they feel Harrison County should remain in the driver’s seat when it comes to the tourism board.

Appointments to the tourism commission were possibly going to be discussed at the July 5 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Biloxi resident Thomas Sherman was appointed by the Board to replace Shoultz, but not as board president. The commissioners would be responsible for voting in a new leader.

You can read the full letter below.

