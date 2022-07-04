Rain chances will decrease tonight. More rain likely on Tuesday.

It was a stormy Fourth of July for many of us! Thankfully, most of the rain will diminish in time for fireworks shows tonight. It will stay very warm and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

Some showers are possible on the coast early Tuesday morning, but we’ll likely see more showers and storms in the afternoon. Some of us could get heavy rain, and storms may produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Hit or miss storms will be possible on Wednesday. We’ll remain very hot and humid with highs near 90.

Rain chances will be a little lower on Thursday and Friday, but a few pop-up showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

